Rockies' Chase Dollander: Removed with arm tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dollander was lifted from Thursday's start versus the Pirates in the second inning due to right arm tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Dollander's velocity was down a bit during Thursday's outing and he wound up being charged with three runs on five hits and a walk while recording only three outs. He will likely be sent for imaging on his pitching arm before more is known regarding how much time he'll miss.
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