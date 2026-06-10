Rockies' Chase Dollander: Working on follow-up exam

Dollander (elbow) is trying to schedule a follow-up exam with Dr. Keith Meister, MLB.com reports.

Dollander has been sidelined since May 15 with a right elbow sprain, and he was originally scheduled to be shut down for two- to-three weeks. The report suggests that surgery still isn't a possibility, but instead that Dollander and the team want all of the information before moving forward with his recovery plan. Even if Dollander does avoid surgery, he looks likely to remain sidelined into the second half of the season.