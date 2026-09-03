Carrigg went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Carrigg was out of the lineup for consecutive games to end August due to an inappropriate interaction with a fan, but he's regained his starting position for the last two games. He also entered Wednesday's contest in a significant slump, collecting only four hits across 37 at-bats with two RBI and three runs scored in his last 10 games. However, Carrigg delivered in a big way Wednesday, doubling to left field before coming around to score the game-tying run in the ninth inning.