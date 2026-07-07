Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Continues to impress

Carrigg went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Carrigg showed no signs of intimidation in his first career game against the reigning back-to-back champs, as he logged his first MLB three-hit performance. The talented rookie also came through in the clutch, clubbing a two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott to tie the score. Carrigg has been outstanding as a big-leaguer so far, slashing .309/.385/.593 with four home runs, five doubles, three triples, 21 runs, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and an 11:19 BB:K through 25 games.