Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Knocks in three

Carrigg went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Carrigg played a key role in the Rockies' win, driving in a run with a single in the seventh inning before doubling in an additional run one frame later. The performance continued a strong homestand for Carrigg, as he's tallied at least one hit in five straight games while also tacking on three runs and a pair of doubles in that span. Carrigg has performed well in his first 58 plate appearances in the majors, striking out at only a 20.7 percent clip while hitting .271 and maintaining a 139 wRC+.