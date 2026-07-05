Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Posts big performance in loss

Carrigg went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

San Francisco bolted out of the gate with a four-run first inning, but Carrigg quickly gave the Rockies life with a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of that frame. The rookie outfielder added an infield single in the ninth. Carrigg has been red hot of late, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a double, two triples, one homer, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over his past seven games. He's quickly established himself as a promising part of Colorado's future by slashing .293/.378/.573 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs and a pair of steals over his first 23 big-league contests.