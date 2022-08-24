Bard gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. He struck out one batter.

Bard bounced back after giving up a run to blow the save in his last appearance against the Giants on Sunday. This time he helped the Rockies hang on to a one-run lead with a clean ninth inning appearance. Overall, Bard has been excellent this season and he boasts a 2.22 ERA to go along with 26 saves, three wins and 51 strikeouts over 44.2 innings pitched.