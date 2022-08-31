Bard picked up the save in a perfect inning Tuesday against Atlanta. He struck out two.

The Rockies' closer made light work of the top of the Atlanta lineup, setting down Dansby Swanson, Michael Harris and Austin Riley in order to record his 28th save of the season. The save is his sixth this month and second in as many games for Colorado. While his team has struggled to just 56 wins on the campaign, Bard has made the most of them as he has recorded the save in half of those games and has been a big reason why the Rockies are 20-21 in one-run games.