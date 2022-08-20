Bard pitched a perfect ninth inning with three strikeouts to earn the save in a 7-4 win over the Giants on Friday.

Bard racked up three more punchouts in a dominant inning of work to pick up his 25th save of 2022. The 37-year-old right hander is in the midst of his best season since 2010 and has the fifth most saves in the National League. Even though Bard did not pitch in the majors between 2014 and 2019, he has redefined his career this season with an xERA/xwOBA in the 92nd percentile of MLB pitchers.