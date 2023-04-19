site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Gets day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 19, 2023
Diaz will sit Wednesday against the Pirates.
Diaz will take a seat after he went 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale with Pittsburgh.
