Tovar went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Mariners.

Tovar went through a six-game hitless streak in mid-September, but he's followed that by collecting at least one hit in six of his last eight starts. He delivered a two-RBI single in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest, giving him four RBI in that same eight-game span. Tovar is wrapping up a disappointing season, posting only 29 extra-base hits and a .141 ISO across 370 plate appearances.