Rockies' Willi Castro: Back in lineup at shortstop
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro (hand) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Castro will re-enter the starting nine for the first time since Wednesday, after a right hand contusion had limited him to a bench role over the Rockies' previous three contests. The Rockies have deployed Castro primarily at second base this season, but he'll cover shortstop Sunday with Ezequiel Tovar receiving the afternoon off.