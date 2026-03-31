Tovar went 3-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 14-5 win over Toronto.

The shortstop put his fingerprints all over this one, even flashing the leather on an outstanding throw to first base to put out Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning. Tovar has hit safely in each of his first four games of the season, batting cleanup in all of his appearances so far. Tovar posted an .885 OPS at home last year as opposed to a .514 OPS on the road, so he'll likely be a more attractive fantasy option when he gets to perform at Coors Field.