Rockies' German Marquez: Officially activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies reinstated Marquez (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Cubs.
Marquez will return from nearly a five-week absence due to right biceps tendinitis. The veteran right-hander worked up to 76 pitches in his last minor-league rehab start, and he should be cleared to handle a full workload. Marquez has a better ERA at Coors Field (5.31) than he does on the road (5.95) this season.
