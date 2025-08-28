The Rockies will activate Marquez (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, MLB.com reports.

Marquez has been on the shelf since July 23 due to right biceps tendinitis, but he was cleared to rejoin the Colorado rotation after he completed a bullpen session Wednesday without incident. Before linking back up with the Rockies this week, Marquez completed two rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque. He most recently pitched for Albuquerque on Sunday, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings (76 pitches). To make room for Marquez in the rotation, Colorado moved Antonio Senzatela to the bullpen earlier this week.