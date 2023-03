Castro had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Saturday.

Castro will be a part of the Opening Day roster after signing as a minor-league contract in January. The infielder will likely spell starters all over the dirt, and could see some times in the outfield as well. Castro will help the Rockies in 2023, but he is unlikely to help much in fantasy formats even if he gets regular playing time.