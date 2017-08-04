Rockies' Ian Desmond: Won't return when eligible

Desmond (calf) won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday when first eligible, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond is on the DL for the second time in a month due to the right calf strain, so the Rockies are expected to ease the outfielder back into action more slowly this time around. He'll likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, but it remains unclear when that might happen. In the meantime, Desmond's ongoing absence should open up regular starts for both Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez at the corner outfield spots.