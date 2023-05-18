Profar went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Profar did all of his damage in the fifth inning when he doubled in two runs and came around to score. He now has four extra-base hits across his last five starts, though none have left the yard. Despite Profar's good stretch, he still has only a .315 wOBA and 82 wRC+ across 170 plate appearances on the season.