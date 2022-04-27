site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Bryant (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
Bryant will need at least one more day to work through a stiff back, so he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. Connor Joe will cover left field in Bryant's stead.
