Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Bryant (foot) continues to wear a protective walking boot, and it has yet to be determined whether or not the Rockies star will return this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old has been wearing the walking boot since landing on the injured list Aug. 1 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and even a basic return timeline won't come into focus until he sheds the boot and is able to resume running. At this point Bryant is looking at a mid-September return at best given the time it would take him to ramp up his workouts, and there's decent chance he doesn't retake the field in 2022.