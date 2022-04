The Rockies scratched Bryant from their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to a stiff back, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant's back acted up after he played all nine innings in left field while going 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 8-2 win in the series opener. Sam Hilliard was added to the Colorado outfield as a replacement Tuesday for Bryant, who is considered day-to-day.