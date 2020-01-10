Play

Freeland signed a one-year, $2.875 contract with Colorado on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The oddity of MLB's salary system means that Freeland will see a raise of over 400 percent despite his ERA more than doubling. After posting a 2.85 mark in that category in 2018, he recorded an awful 6.73 ERA last season, while his already mediocre 20.5 percent strikeout rate slipped to 16.7 percent.

