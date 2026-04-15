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The Rockies placed Freeland on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder inflammation.

Freeland had to be scratched from a scheduled start Sunday with the injury and didn't bounce back well enough to avoid the IL. The veteran left-hander will be eligible to rejoin the Rockies' rotation before the end of this month, though it's unclear whether he will be cleared to start by that date.

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