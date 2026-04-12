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Freeland was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Padres due to left posterior shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The injury seems to have been a late development since the Rockies were unable to get the change on the lineup card, resulting in Freeland technically starting the game without throwing a pitch. It's unclear if a trip to the injured list will be necessary, but it wouldn't be surprising if the left-hander needs to miss some time given the nature of the injury.

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