Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Returns after bout with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak (illness) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.
Moniak was unavailable for a few days because he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent spring for the Rockies, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 4:3 BB:K. Moniak is slated for regular work at least against right-handed pitching this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Scratched from lineup with illness•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Making Cactus League debut•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Working way back from tight oblique•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Settles with Rockies at $4 million•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Idle for third straight game•
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: On bench Saturday•