Moniak (illness) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.

Moniak was unavailable for a few days because he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent spring for the Rockies, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 4:3 BB:K. Moniak is slated for regular work at least against right-handed pitching this season.