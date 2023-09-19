Feltner (head) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday at San Diego.

Feltner suffered a small skull fracture and a concussion when he was struck by a line drive May 13 against the Phillies, but he is back at full strength and can fit in a couple more turns in the Rockies' rotation before the conclusion of the 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander threw 66 pitches over 4.2 innings of one-run ball in his third and final minor-league rehab start last week with Triple-A Albuquerque.