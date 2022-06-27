Feltner (1-3) took the loss to the Twins on Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking one over four innings.

Feltner threw 51 of 80 pitches across four frames Sunday. He did not allow any home runs, but the Twins were able to play small-ball, picking up three runs on singles, one on a triple and another on a sac fly. In 16.2 innings this month, the righty has allowed 16 earned runs, for an 8.64 ERA. He will take a 6.15 season ERA into his next appearance.