Feltner didn't factor in the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers after he gave up one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander certainly wasn't dominant as he generated only seven whiffs on 83 pitches, but he limited Milwaukee to just a single tally in the second inning. Feltner has now gone at least five frames in each of his past five starts, and he has a 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 28 innings during that stretch. For the season, Feltner carries a 1-7 record with a 5.82 ERA in 16 outings, with his lone victory coming back in mid-April.