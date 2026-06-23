Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Allows two runs in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Feltner did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Feltner was a bit wild, surrendering a season-high four walks, but he limited the damage to just two runs in the sixth inning. The elevated walk totals and lack of strikeout stuff remain concerns for the right-hander, but there's no denying he has yielded improved results since returning from right ulnar nerve inflammation at the end of May, compiling a 3.67 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 27 innings over his past five starts. Feltner will carry a 2-2 record with a 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB across 47 innings (10 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Twins.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!