Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Feltner (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is likely to begin a rehab assignment shortly, MLB.com reports.
Feltner had previously stated he didn't believe he'd need a rehab assignment, but manager Warren Schaeffer suggested otherwise Wednesday. Feltner is still on track to return at some point in May, though it could be later in the month than originally anticipated.
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