Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Next start coming Thursday

Feltner is slated to make his next start Thursday against the Giants in San Francisco, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner was initially slated to get the ball for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, but Colorado will instead use the series finale in Los Angeles to break rookie Gabriel Hughes into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Tomoyuki Sugano (back). As a result of the change, Feltner now lines up for a rematch with the Giants, whom he limited to three runs (two earned) over six innings at Coors Field his last time out Friday. Since returning from the injured list in late May, Feltner has arguably been the Rockies' most dependable starter, going 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB in 39 innings across seven outings.