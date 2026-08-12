Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Notches fifth win

Feltner (5-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Feltner managed to work out of trouble for most of the outing, holding Arizona to a run in the first inning before giving up a second on a Gabriel Moreno two-out double in the fifth. It's a step in the right direction for the 29-year-old Feltner, who'd struggled to a 9.39 ERA over 23 innings in his previous five starts. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.59 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP and 61:36 K:BB across 18 starts (87 innings) this season. Feltner is currently lined up to face the Dodgers at home his next time out.