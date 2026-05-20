Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Sharp in first rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Feltner (elbow) struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks over 3.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Hartford.
Feltner saw his first game action in nearly a month after hitting the 15-day injured list April 24 due to right ulnar nerve inflammation. The righty was efficient during his time on the mound, needing 47 pitches to record his 11 outs and allowing just three baserunners, two of which came on infield hits. Feltner is likely to need at least one more outing in the minors to build up his pitch count, but he could have a shot at returning to the Colorado rotation by the end of the month.
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