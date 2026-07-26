Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Struggles again Saturday

Feltner (3-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Feltner surrendered just two extra-base hits (a double and a homer), but he recorded only one 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander had walked four batters in each of his previous two outings, so a positive takeaway is that he issued just one free pass Saturday, though that didn't prevent him from taking a third consecutive loss. Feltner looked to be turning a corner with three straight quality starts from June 22 to July 3, but he's since regressed by giving up 17 earned runs across 11.2 frames over his subsequent three starts. He holds a poor 5.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 54:29 K:BB across 70.2 innings spanning 15 starts on the season.