Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Takes sixth loss

Feltner (4-6) picked up the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Feltner recorded his fourth loss in his last five starts. The 29-year-old allowed two runs in the second inning courtesy of two sacrifice flies from Nathan Church and Bryan Torres, and then gave up a solo home run to Ivan Herrera the next inning. On the year, Feltner owns a 5.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 59:33 K:BB over 82 innings. The right-hander is slated to start his next game Wednesday against Arizona.