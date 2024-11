Hilliard agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Rockies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old finished the 2024 campaign as a regular in Colorado's outfield, so it's not a major surprise he was tendered a contract for 2025. Hilliard played in 58 big-league games and had 10 home runs with a .239/.305/.507 slash line, though he also struck out at a 35.4 percent clip.