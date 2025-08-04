Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said Monday that Halvorsen was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his right elbow and could be activated from the 15-day injured list prior to the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Halvorsen was pulled from his start against the Pirates on Saturday after tossing just five pitches in the ninth inning. The good news for Halvorsen and the Rockies is that the 25-year-old does not have a serious injury that would have necessitated surgery, and there's optimism that he could pitch towards the tail end of the season. He has a 4.99 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season and has converted on 11 of 14 save attempts.