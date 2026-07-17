Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Facing hitters

Halvorsen (shoulder) threw live batting practice Thursday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Halvorsen is on the mend from shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list July 4. He's started to make significant progress after receiving a cortisone injection, and the Rockies are optimistic that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment in the near future. A more definitive timeline for his return to Colorado's bullpen will likely emerge once he begins pitching in minor-league games.