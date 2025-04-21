Halvorsen allowed one hit and struck out two across 1.1 scoreless innings in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The appearance was only Halvorsen's second since April 10, as the Rockies were in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. He was called upon to keep Colorado down one run with runners at first and second in the eighth inning Sunday and then remained in the game to conclude the contest. Tyler Kinley tallied the save in game two of the doubleheader with Halvorsen unavailable, but Halvorsen still appears to be the team's primary closer.