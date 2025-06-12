Agnos allowed three earned runs on one hit and two walks Wednesday against the Giants.

Agnos relieved Tyler Kinley in the eighth inning after the latter blew a three-run lead. Agnos allowed a run on a sacrifice bunt, but didn't allow any additional baserunners in the frame. However, he came back out for the ninth inning and allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base before being pulled. Agnos has been sharing save chances with Seth Halvorsen for the last several weeks, but he has now allowed 10 earned runs across his last 3.1 innings (four appearances), so Halvorsen could be in line for the next few chances.