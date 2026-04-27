Agnos allowed a hit and didn't walk or strike out a batter over a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 3-0 win over the Mets in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Agnos got the opportunity for this save since Victor Vodnik worked a perfect frame to earn the save in the matinee game. This was the second save of the season for Agnos, who previously pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to close out the Rockies' win over the Astros on April 8. He's primarily worked as a multi-inning option this season, and he's allowed at least two runs in five of his nine appearances, so steady high-leverage usage doesn't seem likely. The right-hander sports a 5.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings.