Royals' Amir Garrett: Leaves with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garrett was lifted from Monday's game against the White Sox after falling ill, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Garrett was forced to exit the contest with one out in the top of the seventh inning. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
