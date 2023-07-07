Garrett (0-1) took the loss Thursday versus the Guardians, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

Garrett gave up solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor on consecutive pitches and ran into more trouble after that. Collin Snider also allowed an inherited runner to score. Garrett had pitched three consecutive scoreless innings since coming back from a month-long absence with an elbow injury. The southpaw has a decent 3.33 ERA, but his 1.73 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB through 24.1 innings suggest he could be in for more poor performances if he can't trim the walk rate. His 7.4 BB/9 is the worst mark of his career.