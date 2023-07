Zerpa (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

The shoulder issue which has kept Zerpa out all season looks to be behind him, but he'll remain at Omaha where he had been on his rehab assignment. Zerpa has collected a 2.91 ERA and 22:9 K:BB over 21.2 frames covering six rehab starts.