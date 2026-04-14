Royals' Bailey Falter: Cleared for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Falter (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Falter landed on the injured list in early April with left elbow inflammation but is ready to test things out in a game setting. The southpaw has been touched up for five runs across 3.1 innings to begin the regular season and will be used in a mop-up role once he's back in the Royals' bullpen.
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