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Falter (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Falter landed on the injured list in early April with left elbow inflammation but is ready to test things out in a game setting. The southpaw has been touched up for five runs across 3.1 innings to begin the regular season and will be used in a mop-up role once he's back in the Royals' bullpen.

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