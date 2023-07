Witt went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old continues to rake, putting together his second straight four-hit effort and fifth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Witt is slashing .330/.350/.649 in a blistering July with six of his 18 homers and six of his 29 steals on the season, along with 12 runs and 21 RBI in 23 contests.