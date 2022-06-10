Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore.

Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.