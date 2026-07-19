Royals' Bobby Witt: Not in Sunday's lineup

Witt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Witt went 0-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts in the first two games of the second half, and it's interesting he's already receiving a day off given that he started Kansas City's first 76 games of the season and only hit the bench once he sustained a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee. There's been no indication that the 26-year-old suffered a setback or is dealing with a new injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status heading into Monday's series opener versus San Francisco.