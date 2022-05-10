Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles.

Witt hit leadoff for the second time in three games, and he may get a longer look in that spot with Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the injured list. Witt opened the game with a single, stole second with two outs and then scored on a Ryan O'Hearn single. Through seven games in May, Witt is 6-for-22 (.272), cooling down slightly after ending April with hits in nine straight contests. Overall, the top prospect is slashing .229/.260/.333 with a home run, five steals, seven RBI and 10 runs scored across his first 100 major-league plate appearances.