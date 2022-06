Witt went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

The rookie is putting the finishing touches on a solid June. Through 24 games on the month, Witt has a .264/.324/.505 slash line with five of his 11 homers and five of his 12 steals, in addition to 14 RBI and 17 runs. While there could be more growing pains ahead, the 22-year-old could also be gearing up for a very big second half.